Suzuki to start making flex-fuel cars in India

Biogas project to convert cow dung into clean energy

Suzuki isn't stopping at new cars—they're also rolling out a biogas project that turns cow dung into clean energy and organic fertilizer.

Launching with dairy cooperatives, these biogas plants will begin operations sequentially from 2025.

The idea is simple: help power CNG vehicles (which make up a third of Maruti Suzuki's sales), boost rural incomes for local farmers, and support India's push for energy independence—all while making use of resources that might otherwise go to waste.