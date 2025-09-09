Suzuki to start making flex-fuel cars in India
Suzuki is set to start making flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in India during the 2025 fiscal year.
These cars can run on blends of ethanol with petrol, helping cut down carbon emissions and giving drivers more eco-friendly fuel options.
It's a step in Suzuki's bigger plan to support greener tech as the world moves toward sustainability.
Biogas project to convert cow dung into clean energy
Suzuki isn't stopping at new cars—they're also rolling out a biogas project that turns cow dung into clean energy and organic fertilizer.
Launching with dairy cooperatives, these biogas plants will begin operations sequentially from 2025.
The idea is simple: help power CNG vehicles (which make up a third of Maruti Suzuki's sales), boost rural incomes for local farmers, and support India's push for energy independence—all while making use of resources that might otherwise go to waste.