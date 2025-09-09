Tesla is planning to launch ride-hailing service at these airports Auto Sep 09, 2025

Tesla is looking to launch a ride-hailing service at San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland airports—building on its charter service that started in July 2025.

The company has already reached out to airport authorities in San Francisco and Oakland, while San Jose confirmed Tesla has asked about permits.

If approved, you might eventually be able to catch a Tesla straight from the terminal.