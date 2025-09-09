Tesla is planning to launch ride-hailing service at these airports
Tesla is looking to launch a ride-hailing service at San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland airports—building on its charter service that started in July 2025.
The company has already reached out to airport authorities in San Francisco and Oakland, while San Jose confirmed Tesla has asked about permits.
If approved, you might eventually be able to catch a Tesla straight from the terminal.
Waymo already has a similar service in Phoenix
To make this happen, Tesla needs a green light from California's Public Utilities Commission and possibly the DMV if it uses self-driving cars.
This move follows a bigger trend: companies like Waymo are already running autonomous rides at airports in Phoenix and recently got approval for San Jose.
Airports are quickly becoming the next big battleground for self-driving transport services.