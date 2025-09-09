Ford recalls 1.9 million cars due to rearview camera issues

The recall includes popular models like the Mustang, F-Series Super Duty trucks, Lincoln MKC, Navigator, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Econoline, and Ranger. Most affected cars—about 1.45 million—are in the US; others are in Canada and globally. Owners will start getting notified on September 22 to bring their vehicles in for free repairs.

Ford's recent camera recall saga

This isn't Ford's first time recalling cars over camera problems—they had a similar recall just back in April 2025.

The faulty cameras come from supplier Magna International, which has also had its own recalls recently.

While there have been over 44,000 warranty claims and at least 18 crashes linked to these glitches (but no injuries), Ford is moving fast this time after paying a hefty $165 million fine earlier this year for slow responses to defect reports.