Ford recalls 1.9 million cars due to rearview camera issues
Ford is recalling about 1.9 million vehicles worldwide after discovering that their rearview cameras can display an inverted, distorted, or blank image—making reversing riskier.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration flagged these camera issues as a real safety concern.
The recall covers several Ford and Lincoln models from 2015 to 2019.
Which models are affected?
The recall includes popular models like the Mustang, F-Series Super Duty trucks, Lincoln MKC, Navigator, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Econoline, and Ranger.
Most affected cars—about 1.45 million—are in the US; others are in Canada and globally.
Owners will start getting notified on September 22 to bring their vehicles in for free repairs.
Ford's recent camera recall saga
This isn't Ford's first time recalling cars over camera problems—they had a similar recall just back in April 2025.
The faulty cameras come from supplier Magna International, which has also had its own recalls recently.
While there have been over 44,000 warranty claims and at least 18 crashes linked to these glitches (but no injuries), Ford is moving fast this time after paying a hefty $165 million fine earlier this year for slow responses to defect reports.