Mercedes-Benz reveals all-electric C-Class sedan at IAA Mobility Munich

Auto

Mercedes-Benz just gave us a first look at its all-electric C-Class sedan at IAA Mobility Munich 2025.
Hitting the roads in 2026, this EV keeps the familiar C-Class vibe but adds a bold illuminated grille and star-shaped LED lights for that modern edge.

EV packs a 94kWh battery with an 800-volt setup

Expect a 94kWh battery with an 800-volt setup—meaning ultra-fast charging up to 330kW and a claimed range of up to 800km.
Power options include a single-motor with 374hp or dual-motor AWD with 489hp.
You can juice it from 10% to 80% in about half an hour, and it packs smart tech like a multi-source heat pump for better efficiency.

The EV will take on BMW i3

If you're eyeing premium electric sedans, the C-Class EV is aiming straight at rivals like BMW's i3.
With classic Mercedes comfort, sleek design, and fast charging, it's shaping up as one of the more exciting luxury EVs set to drop next year.