Mercedes-Benz reveals all-electric C-Class sedan at IAA Mobility Munich

EV packs a 94kWh battery with an 800-volt setup

Expect a 94kWh battery with an 800-volt setup—meaning ultra-fast charging up to 330kW and a claimed range of up to 800km.

Power options include a single-motor with 374hp or dual-motor AWD with 489hp.

You can juice it from 10% to 80% in about half an hour, and it packs smart tech like a multi-source heat pump for better efficiency.