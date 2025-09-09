Next Article
Mercedes-Benz reveals all-electric C-Class sedan at IAA Mobility Munich
Mercedes-Benz just gave us a first look at its all-electric C-Class sedan at IAA Mobility Munich 2025.
Hitting the roads in 2026, this EV keeps the familiar C-Class vibe but adds a bold illuminated grille and star-shaped LED lights for that modern edge.
EV packs a 94kWh battery with an 800-volt setup
Expect a 94kWh battery with an 800-volt setup—meaning ultra-fast charging up to 330kW and a claimed range of up to 800km.
Power options include a single-motor with 374hp or dual-motor AWD with 489hp.
You can juice it from 10% to 80% in about half an hour, and it packs smart tech like a multi-source heat pump for better efficiency.