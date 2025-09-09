Yamaha slashes prices of all models in India: Check here

The R15 gets the biggest price drop—down ₹17,581 to ₹1,94,439. The MT15 now costs ₹1,65,536 (₹14,964 less), while FZ-S Fi Hybrid and FZ-X Hybrid are each over ₹12k cheaper. Scooters like Aerox 155 Version S (now ₹1,41,137), RayZR (₹86,001), and Fascino (₹94,281) are all more affordable too.

Bikes up to 350cc now attract lower GST

This price cut follows the GST rate on bikes up to 350cc dropping from 28% to 18%, making mid-range rides easier on your budget.

Small cars also get about 10% cheaper with this move—though luxury vehicles still face steep taxes.

Expect more options at better prices as brands pass these savings along for the festive rush.