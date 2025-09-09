Yamaha slashes prices of all models in India: Check here
Yamaha is making its bikes and scooters more wallet-friendly in India, thanks to a big GST reduction.
Starting September 22, 2025, you'll see lower prices across their popular models—just in time for the festive season.
What are the new prices?
The R15 gets the biggest price drop—down ₹17,581 to ₹1,94,439.
The MT15 now costs ₹1,65,536 (₹14,964 less), while FZ-S Fi Hybrid and FZ-X Hybrid are each over ₹12k cheaper.
Scooters like Aerox 155 Version S (now ₹1,41,137), RayZR (₹86,001), and Fascino (₹94,281) are all more affordable too.
Bikes up to 350cc now attract lower GST
This price cut follows the GST rate on bikes up to 350cc dropping from 28% to 18%, making mid-range rides easier on your budget.
Small cars also get about 10% cheaper with this move—though luxury vehicles still face steep taxes.
Expect more options at better prices as brands pass these savings along for the festive rush.