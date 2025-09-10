You can now take landscape selfies without rotating the phone

Why iPhone 17's new selfie camera is a game ghanger

By Mudit Dube 02:20 pm Sep 10, 202502:20 pm

What's the story

Apple's new iPhone 17 lineup delivers one of its biggest upgrades in years to the front-facing camera. For the first time, all models—including the new Air and Pro versions—feature an 18MP "Center Stage" selfie camera, up from the 12MP unit used across the last three generations. Apple has also improved the lens, now built with six elements instead of five, promising sharper photos and more detailed video for a camera that often played second fiddle in past iPhones.