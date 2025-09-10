Why iPhone 17's new selfie camera is a game ghanger
What's the story
Apple's new iPhone 17 lineup delivers one of its biggest upgrades in years to the front-facing camera. For the first time, all models—including the new Air and Pro versions—feature an 18MP "Center Stage" selfie camera, up from the 12MP unit used across the last three generations. Apple has also improved the lens, now built with six elements instead of five, promising sharper photos and more detailed video for a camera that often played second fiddle in past iPhones.
Highlights
You can now take landscape selfies without rotating the phone
Unlike traditional rectangular sensors, the new front camera on the latest iPhones uses a square design. The shift to a square sensor changes how selfies are captured. Users no longer need to rotate the phone for wide group shots. Instead, tapping an on-screen icon expands the field of view while keeping the phone in vertical orientation. Apple says this design makes it easier to grip the device securely while shooting.
Selfie upgrade
AI-powered selfie experience
The iPhone 17 also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the selfie experience. The camera intelligently adjusts framing for various aspect ratios like 4:3, 16:9, or square, depending on number of people in the frame. With Center Stage technology, users remain centered during video calls and livestreams—even when they move. Additionally, the new iPhones introduce Dual Capture video, which enables simultaneous recording from both the front and rear cameras.