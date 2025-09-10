Coursera's new skill tracks help you learn skills faster
Coursera just rolled out Skill Tracks—a new way for employees to level up from beginner to advanced skills, all powered by real-time job market data.
The first tracks focus on Software and Product, IT, Data, and Generative AI—fields that are widely recognized as in-demand in today's job market.
Skill tracks are tailored to your job role and experience
Each Skill Track is a curated path based on your job role and experience.
You get expert-led courses, hands-on projects, and a way to prove your new skills right away.
It's designed so you can quickly pick up what's needed and actually use it at work.
Keeping companies in the loop
Skill Tracks aren't just about personal growth—they help companies keep their teams sharp with training that stays current thanks to Career Graph tech.
That means organizations can keep up with fast-changing trends without falling behind.