Mysterious cosmic burst challenges our understanding of the universe

Research team is still working on figuring out the cause

This oddball event got scientists buzzing, so they turned powerful telescopes—like Hubble—toward the source to figure out what's going on.

Researchers are calling it a "cosmic whodunit" because its long-lasting nature is such a puzzle.

Their findings were published in August and could help unlock new secrets about how stars die and black holes are born.

Stay tuned: more observations might reveal what's really behind this space mystery!