Mysterious cosmic burst challenges our understanding of the universe
Astronomers have picked up a mysterious gamma-ray burst coming from outside our galaxy—a real cosmic curveball.
Unlike typical bursts that last just seconds, this one kept flashing for a whole day back in July.
That's pretty wild, since most gamma-ray bursts happen when stars collapse or black holes form, and they're usually over in a blink.
Research team is still working on figuring out the cause
This oddball event got scientists buzzing, so they turned powerful telescopes—like Hubble—toward the source to figure out what's going on.
Researchers are calling it a "cosmic whodunit" because its long-lasting nature is such a puzzle.
Their findings were published in August and could help unlock new secrets about how stars die and black holes are born.
Stay tuned: more observations might reveal what's really behind this space mystery!