Kannada song row: Sonu Nigam ignores notices; police approach HC
What's the story
Bengaluru's Avalahalli police are reportedly planning to move the Karnataka High Court again, as singer Sonu Nigam has allegedly ignored three notices in the Kannada concert controversy case. The police intend to request that the High Court vacate its interim protection order, which currently prevents any coercive action against Nigam, provided he cooperates with the investigation.
Incident details
What is the Kannada song controversy?
The controversy erupted during a concert held under the jurisdiction of the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. An audience member had reportedly asked Nigam to sing a Kannada song multiple times. In response, Nigam allegedly linked this demand to the Pahalgam terror attack, which angered Kannada cultural organizations and sparked protests. Following this incident, on May 3, an FIR was filed against Nigam under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Legal proceedings
What did the High Court say?
In response to the FIR, Nigam filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court on May 14, seeking to quash both the complaint and the FIR. The High Court granted him interim relief, which directed that no coercive action be taken against him as long as he cooperates with the investigation. The court also restrained the police from filing a final report until the next hearing.
Investigation update
Police to move court to vacate protection order
Nigam has been allowed to give his statement via video conferencing or in person if the investigating officer travels to him (at his expense). Now, with the playback singer reportedly ignoring multiple notices, the Avalahalli police are likely to ask the High Court to lift its protection order and continue with the investigation. They also plan on seeking the Advocate General's opinion on vacating this interim relief, according to Times Now.