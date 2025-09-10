Kannada song row: Sonu Nigam ignores notices; police approach HC

Bengaluru's Avalahalli police are reportedly planning to move the Karnataka High Court again, as singer Sonu Nigam has allegedly ignored three notices in the Kannada concert controversy case . The police intend to request that the High Court vacate its interim protection order, which currently prevents any coercive action against Nigam, provided he cooperates with the investigation.

Incident details What is the Kannada song controversy? The controversy erupted during a concert held under the jurisdiction of the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. An audience member had reportedly asked Nigam to sing a Kannada song multiple times. In response, Nigam allegedly linked this demand to the Pahalgam terror attack, which angered Kannada cultural organizations and sparked protests. Following this incident, on May 3, an FIR was filed against Nigam under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Legal proceedings What did the High Court say? In response to the FIR, Nigam filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court on May 14, seeking to quash both the complaint and the FIR. The High Court granted him interim relief, which directed that no coercive action be taken against him as long as he cooperates with the investigation. The court also restrained the police from filing a final report until the next hearing.