NewsBytes recommends: 'The Bads of Bollywood' trailer--watch out for Anya Singh Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Aryan Khan just dropped the trailer for his directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," and it's all about the messy, competitive side of the film industry.

The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider trying to make it big, with help from his manager Sanya, whose role is kept under wraps (Anya Singh), and best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal).

Expect a mix of drama and comedy as the show takes on themes like nepotism and power struggles.