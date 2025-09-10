NewsBytes recommends: 'The Bads of Bollywood' trailer--watch out for Anya Singh
Aryan Khan just dropped the trailer for his directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," and it's all about the messy, competitive side of the film industry.
The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider trying to make it big, with help from his manager Sanya, whose role is kept under wraps (Anya Singh), and best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal).
Expect a mix of drama and comedy as the show takes on themes like nepotism and power struggles.
Trailer packs in a lot of star power
Bobby Deol shows up in double roles, Mona Singh plays Aasmaan's mom, and there are blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos teased from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and SS Rajamouli.
Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, this seven-episode series lands on Netflix September 18.
Anya Singh's character stays under wraps in the trailer—just enough to keep everyone guessing about her real role in this fresh take on Bollywood.