How John Rambo became an action icon through the decades

John Rambo, the iconic American cinema hero, is the perfect blend of a hero and a broken man. Since his debut in the early '80s, the character has reflected the changing times- both in society and cinema. In this article, we take a look at Rambo's journey and how he has evolved, but stayed the same, over the decades.

#1 'First Blood': The beginning First Blood, released in 1982, was our introduction to John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran battling post-war trauma. Unlike ordinary action heroes of the time, Rambo was a character of depth and emotional complexity. The film laid the groundwork for future installments by establishing Rambo as both a skilled warrior and a man hunted by his past experiences.

#2 Transition to action hero With Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, the character evolved into a quintessential action hero. The film leaned heavily on explosive action set pieces and death-defying missions, much like the popular trends of the 1980s. This departure from the introspective tone of First Blood focused more on adrenaline-pumping entertainment.

#3 Reflecting societal changes As societal attitudes evolved over decades, so did portrayals of Rambo on screen. Later films like Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008) reflected contemporary geopolitical issues. They maintained elements familiar to fans. Intense combat scenes were paired with moments highlighting the personal struggles of veterans returning home from conflict zones abroad.