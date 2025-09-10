'OG': Pawan Kalyan's superstar brother Chiranjeevi to attend pre-release event
What's the story
The much-anticipated Telugu film OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is set to hit theaters on September 25, 2025. The film has already created a buzz by crossing $1 million in US bookings alone. Now, the excitement has reached new heights with the announcement that megastar Chiranjeevi, Kalyan's brother, will attend the pre-release event of OG as the chief guest, as per OTTplay. The event will take place in Vijayawada on September 20, 2025.
Event details
Significance of venue and star power
The decision to hold the pre-release event in Vijayawada is significant as it's Kalyan's operational base. The move underlines the importance of the film and its star power. With both Chiranjeevi and Kalyan on stage, the anticipation for this event has skyrocketed. The film's director Sujeeth, known for Saaho, has made OG on a grand scale with Thaman composing the music.
Cast highlights
Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut
OG also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema. He plays a character named Omi in the film. The advance bookings for OG are expected to start soon in the Telugu states, with high expectations of breaking previous records. The movie has already broken several records in North America, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach $1 million in pre-sales in the region.