Chiranjeevi to attend 'OG' pre-release event

'OG': Pawan Kalyan's superstar brother Chiranjeevi to attend pre-release event

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:29 pm Sep 10, 202502:29 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated Telugu film OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is set to hit theaters on September 25, 2025. The film has already created a buzz by crossing $1 million in US bookings alone. Now, the excitement has reached new heights with the announcement that megastar Chiranjeevi, Kalyan's brother, will attend the pre-release event of OG as the chief guest, as per OTTplay. The event will take place in Vijayawada on September 20, 2025.