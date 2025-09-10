Thar crashes out of showroom as lemon-crushing ritual goes wrong

A newly bought Mahindra Thar crashed through a glass wall and fell from the first floor of a showroom in Delhi 's Preet Vihar on Monday. The incident occurred when the owner accidentally pressed the accelerator while performing a lemon-crushing ritual with their car, police said. The couple, Pradeep and Maani Pawar, had gone to the Mahindra showroom for their Thar delivery.

Incident Maani accidentally pressed the accelerator As part of a ritual, Maani put lemons under the tires before driving the vehicle forward. However, she accidentally pressed the accelerator instead, which made the car move forward uncontrollably. The four-wheeler crashed through the showroom's glass wall and plunged from the first floor onto the road below, leaving behind shattered glass and an overturned SUV.

Statement Here is what police said At the time of the incident, Maani, Pradeep, as well as a showroom salesman named Vikas were inside the car. The police said that Vikas was sitting in the passenger seat explaining the car's functions when this happened. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania confirmed that no one was seriously injured in this accident.