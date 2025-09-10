Ferrari 849 Testarossa arrives as brand's most powerful car ever

Ferrari has unveiled its latest supercar, the 849 Testarossa. The name pays homage to the iconic model from the 1980s but comes with a modern twist. The car is powered by a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors, two at the front and one integrated into an eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle. This advanced setup gives it an impressive total output of up to 1,036hp. Price starts at €460,000 (around ₹4.8 crore) and deliveries will begin in mid-2026.

Significance Meaning behind the name The '849' in the name of Ferrari's new supercar has a special meaning. The number 8 refers to the car's V8 engine, while 49 is representative of each cylinder's displacement of 499cc. This detail was revealed by Firouz Saghri, a spokesperson for Ferrari, during an interaction with Car and Driver.

Performance It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.3 seconds The V8 engine of the 849 Testarossa has been upgraded with new cylinder heads, a redesigned intake, and lighter camshafts. The biggest change is the addition of larger turbos, which boost its power output by 50hp to an impressive 819hp. The electric motors contribute an additional 217hp, bringing the total output to a staggering 1,036hp. Ferrari claims this supercar can go from zero to 100km/h in just 2.3 seconds.

Electric mode It can run in EV mode for up to 26km The front-mounted electric motors of the 849 Testarossa offer torque vectoring and regenerative braking. The rear motor has been modified to eliminate any lag caused by the larger turbos. Like its predecessor, the SF90 Stradale, this new model can run in EV mode for up to 26km at speeds of up to 130km/h. It uses a similar-sized battery pack as well.

Chassis upgrades The car comes with brake-by-wire technology The 849 Testarossa comes with brake-by-wire technology, promising more progressive pedal action and shorter stopping distances. It has larger front disks, redesigned rear calipers, and improved ventilation for better performance. The car also features tweaked suspension geometry to reduce body roll. It rides on Pirelli P Zero R, Bridgestone Potenza Sport, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires.