Major League Cricket Season 4: Dates announced for 2026 edition

The fourth season of Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to take place from June 18 to July 18, 2026. The tournament will follow the same format as its predecessor, featuring six teams and a total of 34 matches. However, despite the announcement of Season 4 dates, there is still no public confirmation from USA Cricket (USAC) regarding the status of its contract with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the league's owners.

Player concerns Uncertainty looms over USA players' participation The uncertainty surrounding the contract has raised concerns among USA players. Corey Anderson, the operational director of the USA Cricketers's Association (not recognized by USAC), recently voiced these worries. This uncertainty has raised concerns about players' participation and prospects in MLC Season 4.

Growth strategy MLC's strategic scheduling and format evolution Since its third season in 2025, MLC has opted for a June-July window to avoid clashes with other global franchise competitions. This strategic move is aimed at attracting a larger talent pool. The tournament started as a 19-match competition in 2023, expanded to 25 matches in 2024, and has been a 34-match event since 2025.

Market growth Growing popularity of cricket in the US MLC CEO Johnny Grave emphasized the growing demand for high-quality cricket in the US. He said, "Season 3 showed that demand for top-tier cricket in the USA is real and accelerating." He added that MLC is gaining new fans, followers, and viewers across the country and globally. The league's success appears to be instrumental in promoting cricket in America and establishing partnerships with commercial entities.