Decoding the biggest triumphs in T20 Asia Cup (by runs) 

Afghanistan have made a resounding start to their 2025 ﻿T20 Asia Cup campaign, defeating Hong Kong by a massive 94 runs in the tournament opener. The match took place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive fifty helped Afghanistan post a formidable total of 188/6. In response, HK crumbled under pressure and managed only 94/9 in their 20 overs. On this note, let's revisit the biggest victories in Asia Cup T20 history (by runs).

#3 94 runs - AFG vs HK, 2025 Afghanistan's 94-run triumph in the aforementioned game is third on this list, as per Cricbuzz. Their innings started on a shaky note, being down to 26/2 in the powerplay. However, half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal (73*) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53) took Afghanistan to a strong 188/6. HK never got going in response as, Babar Hayat (39) and Yasim Murtaza (16) were the only ones to enter double digits. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib took two wickets each, restricting HK to 94/9.

#2 101 runs - IND vs AFG, 2022 Team India is one of the two sides with a victory of 100-plus runs in T20 Asia Cup. They handed a 101-run drubbing to Afghanistan in the 2022 Super Four clash in Dubai. Batting first, the Men in Blue racked up 212/2, riding on a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli (122*). KL Rahul (62) complemented him well. Later, a spell-binding show from Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/4) restricted Afghanistan to 111/8. Ibrahim Zandran's 64* went in vain.