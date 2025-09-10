Listing batters with fastest half-centuries in T20 Asia Cup

Afghanistan's all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has broken a major T20I record. In the 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, Omarzai scored a blistering half-century in just 20 balls. His blistering innings of 53 runs off just 21 balls helped Afghanistan post a match-winning 188/6 in their allotted overs. This also made him the fastest player to score a half-century in the T20 Asia Cup. On this note, let's revisit the fastest fifties in the competition's history.

#1 Azmatullah Omarzai - 20 balls Omarzai's explosive innings in the aforementioned game came at a crucial time for Afghanistan, who were struggling at 95-4 in the 13th over. He single-handedly changed the course of the match with a fiery fifty, which came off just 20 balls. Overall, Omarzai's 21-ball 53 included two fours and five sixes. His effort helped Afghanistan post their highest score in T20 Asia Cup history (188/6) and secure a comfortable 94-run victory over Hong Kong.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - 22 balls Omarzai broke the record of India's Suryakumar Yadav, who went berserk against Hong Kong in the 2022 edition of the tournament. The game was played in Dubai as SKY arrived with the scorecard reading 94/2. He attacked the bowlers from the outset and struck a 22-ball fifty. He managed 68* from 26 balls, slamming six fours and six sixes, as India posted a total of 192/2. Hong Kong could manage just 152/5 in response.