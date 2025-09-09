Azmatullah Omarzai slams fastest T20I half-century for Afghanistan: Stats

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai slammed his maiden T20I half-century in the 2025 Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. And it was an explosive one as he reached the mark off just 20 balls. The fast-bowling all-rounder hammered a 21-ball 53, powering the Afghans to 188/6 in 20 overs. Omarzai now has the fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan.

Knock Blazing knock from Omarzai Afghanistan were staring at a collapse at 95/4 when Omarzai came in. Although Sediqullah Atal stood firm, the Afghans required someone to be out all guns blazing. While Atal accelerated in the 17th over, Omarzai hammered Ayush Shukla for three successive sixes. He completed his 20-ball half-century in the same over. His knock, which was ended by Shukla, had 2 fours and 5 sixes.

Information Fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan As mentioned, Omarzai now has the fastest half-century for Afghanistan in T20I cricket. He surpassed Mohammad Nabi (2017) and Gulbadin Naib (2024), each of whom slammed a 21-ball half-century.