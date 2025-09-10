Australia-India women's series 2026: Hobart to host relocated 3rd ODI

Cricket Australia has announced the relocation of the third women's ODI between Australia and India from Melbourne to Hobart. The match, originally scheduled as a day-night fixture at Junction Oval on March 1, will now be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The decision comes after delays in installing new floodlights at Junction Oval and a tight schedule.

Tour details A look at the original schedule The multi-format India tour was planned around an Australian home window shifted to February-March due to the Women's Premier League (WPL) moving to January and the ODI World Cup later in the year. The original schedule included three T20Is in mid-February, followed by three ODIs (February 24, February 27, and March 1) and a day-night Test in Perth early March.

Installation issues Why was the match moved? The new floodlights at Junction Oval won't be ready in time for the match. The installation and commissioning work, along with spectator access during construction, made it unsafe or impractical to host an international match under lights on the scheduled date. Cricket Australia had expected the lights to be installed weeks ahead of this fixture.

Match relocation CA expresses disappointment, ticket refunds announced With only a day between the second and third ODIs, organizers decided against moving the March 1 fixture to a daytime start. Cricket Australia's head of operations, Peter Roach, expressed disappointment over losing a Melbourne international this season. Fans who bought tickets for the Junction Oval match will be refunded, Cricket Australia said in its statement.