Listing batters with fastest T20I half-centuries for Afghanistan

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has made history by scoring the fastest half-century in men's T20Is for his country, as per ESPNcricinfo. He achieved this feat in just 20 balls during the Asia Cup 2025 opener against Hong Kong at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. His blistering innings of 53 runs off just 21 balls helped Afghanistan post a match-winning 188/6 in their allotted overs. On this note, we look at the batters with the fastest T20I half-centuries for Afghanistan.

#1 Azmatullah Omarzai - 20 balls Omarzai's explosive knock in the aforementioned game came at a crucial time when Afghanistan was struggling at 95/4. He took on Ayush Shukla in the 17th over, hitting three consecutive sixes and guiding a full toss to third man to complete his half-century, off just 20 balls. His 21-ball 53 included two fours and five sixes as Afghanistan finished at 188/6 and later went on to win by 94 runs.

#2 Mohammad Nabi - 21 balls Omarzai broke the record of Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib, who own 21-ball half-centuries in Afghanistan colors. Nabi's knock came in the 2017 Greater Noida T20I against Ireland. Batting at number seven, the all-rounder went berserk from the outset and broke several records with a breathtaking 30-ball 89. He smoked six fours and nine maximums that day as the Afghan side finished at 233/8. They later won by 28 runs.