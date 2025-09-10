Women's World Cup: Ellyse Perry hails Australia's 'huge depth'

As Australia gear up for their Women's ODI World Cup title defense in India, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has highlighted the team's "huge depth" as a major asset. Speaking at a sponsorship announcement for Chemist Warehouse before their departure to India, Perry stressed on the importance of utilizing everyone's talent on the day. She said they want to take the game on from the start and keep their foot down for as long as possible.

Team ethos Adapting to conditions key for success, says Perry Perry, who will be playing her fifth ODI WC, also stressed on the need to adapt to conditions and circumstances. "It's going to be one person's day most of the time, not everyone's, but if we can kind of really be consistent with that, we've got a good chance of being successful more often than not," she said. "We're really conscious of the fact that we're incredibly fortunate to have some huge depth in our side."

Game evolution Evolution of the women's game Perry also spoke about the evolution of the women's game, especially from an athletic perspective. She said, "The development of the women's game has been really incredible in the last couple of years." The Australian team is focused on being dominant in this space with their quick bowlers and strong fielding abilities. Perry hopes this dynamic approach will lead to success for her side at the World Cup.

Squad evolution Changes in the Australian team over 4 years Perry acknowledged the major changes in their squad over the last four years. However, she also noted a stable group and some amazing young talent emerging as mainstays in recent times. This balance of experience and youth is what makes this team different from previous ones, according to Perry. She also praised Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland for their contributions to the batting order.

Player confidence Confidence in young players Perry expressed her confidence in the young players of the Australian squad, especially Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield. She said, "I'm sure Annabel's going to have a wonderful tournament. She works exceptionally hard at her game. She's never standing still." This shows how much faith Perry has in these budding stars to shine at this year's World Cup.