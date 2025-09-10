Women's World Cup: Ellyse Perry hails Australia's 'huge depth'
What's the story
As Australia gear up for their Women's ODI World Cup title defense in India, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has highlighted the team's "huge depth" as a major asset. Speaking at a sponsorship announcement for Chemist Warehouse before their departure to India, Perry stressed on the importance of utilizing everyone's talent on the day. She said they want to take the game on from the start and keep their foot down for as long as possible.
Team ethos
Adapting to conditions key for success, says Perry
Perry, who will be playing her fifth ODI WC, also stressed on the need to adapt to conditions and circumstances. "It's going to be one person's day most of the time, not everyone's, but if we can kind of really be consistent with that, we've got a good chance of being successful more often than not," she said. "We're really conscious of the fact that we're incredibly fortunate to have some huge depth in our side."
Game evolution
Evolution of the women's game
Perry also spoke about the evolution of the women's game, especially from an athletic perspective. She said, "The development of the women's game has been really incredible in the last couple of years." The Australian team is focused on being dominant in this space with their quick bowlers and strong fielding abilities. Perry hopes this dynamic approach will lead to success for her side at the World Cup.
Squad evolution
Changes in the Australian team over 4 years
Perry acknowledged the major changes in their squad over the last four years. However, she also noted a stable group and some amazing young talent emerging as mainstays in recent times. This balance of experience and youth is what makes this team different from previous ones, according to Perry. She also praised Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland for their contributions to the batting order.
Player confidence
Confidence in young players
Perry expressed her confidence in the young players of the Australian squad, especially Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield. She said, "I'm sure Annabel's going to have a wonderful tournament. She works exceptionally hard at her game. She's never standing still." This shows how much faith Perry has in these budding stars to shine at this year's World Cup.
DYK
Australia are seven-time champions
Having won the preceding edition in 2022, Australia will head into the 2025 WC as defending champions. While they have seven titles under their belt, England (4) are the only other team with more than three honors. Australia's World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.