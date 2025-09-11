Next Article
Nepal's army chief sparks debate with pro-Royalist speech
Nepal's Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, set off a heated debate after giving a speech late Tuesday evening with a portrait of Prithvi Narayan Shah—the king who unified Nepal—visible behind him.
The image got people talking about whether the country is leaning back toward its royal roots or just honoring history.
Sigdel's actual message got overshadowed by buzz about backdrop
The portrait quickly became a flashpoint: monarchists saw it as support for their cause, while others argued it simply reflects national pride.
Some worry reading too much into it could threaten Nepal's status as a republic.
Meanwhile, Sigdel's actual message—calling for peace and unity amid unrest—got overshadowed by all the buzz about the backdrop.