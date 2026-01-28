New Aadhaar app launched in India: What has changed?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched the full-fledged version of the new Aadhaar app. The application is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. It aims to provide citizens with a secure way to store, update, and share their Aadhaar information. The app comes with features like easy mobile number updates, secure offline verification, and managing multiple family Aadhaar cards.

Digital leap New Aadhaar app: A step toward digital accessibility The new Aadhaar app is part of UIDAI's "Mobile First" strategy to make Aadhaar services accessible to a larger number of smartphone users. The app provides a host of Aadhaar-linked services, including the ability to update mobile numbers linked with Aadhaar. There is a dedicated tab on the home page that directs users to services like mobile and address updates.

Family feature It allows profile management for families The Aadhaar app also lets users manage up to five family profiles under one account. This makes it easier for families to keep track of their Aadhaar information. Another important feature is offline Aadhaar verification, which lets users verify their identity without sharing their Aadhaar number. This can be done through a "Selective Share" option where they can choose what details to share with others.

