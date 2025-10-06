NewsBytes Explainer: How Bengaluru is saving 10 crore liters daily
Bengaluru has rolled out over 15 lakh tap aerators in schools, apartments, offices, and malls—devices that slow water flow from 10-15 to just 3-4-liter per minute.
The result? Nearly 10 crore liters saved every single day—a huge help for a city that's been struggling with water shortages.
The city started penalizing big water wasters
In 2024, the city's water board (BWSSB) told big users they had to install aerators or face ₹5,000 fines and even water cuts.
By this year (2025), they'd already fined nearly 600 places and collected almost ₹30 lakh.
Why this is important for the city
Most of Bengaluru's water comes from the Cauvery river—about 1,460 million liters daily—with plans to add more soon (but at a higher electricity cost).
Since handwash taps use up around 30% of household water, cutting their flow by about 60-70% is a game-changer.