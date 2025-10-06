NewsBytes Explainer: How Bengaluru is saving 10 crore liters daily

In 2024, the city's water board (BWSSB) told big users they had to install aerators or face ₹5,000 fines and even water cuts. By this year (2025), they'd already fined nearly 600 places and collected almost ₹30 lakh.

Why this is important for the city

Most of Bengaluru's water comes from the Cauvery river—about 1,460 million liters daily—with plans to add more soon (but at a higher electricity cost).

Since handwash taps use up around 30% of household water, cutting their flow by about 60-70% is a game-changer.