NHRC seeks probe after train attendant stabs Armyman to death 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed probe into the killing of an Army soldier by a train coach attendant in Rajasthan. The incident occurred on November 2 when Indian Army soldier Jigar Chaudhary was traveling home to Sabarmati, Gujarat, on leave. He got on the 19224 Jammu Tawi-Sabarmati Express sleeper coach on the night of November 2. During the journey, he requested the B4 AC coach attendant for a blanket and bed sheet.

Incident details What led to the murder Memon allegedly refused to provide the bedding as per rules, leading to an argument. The altercation turned physical, and Memon stabbed Chaudhary in the leg, severing an artery and causing his immediate death. After the incident, the Government Railway Police in Bikaner registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint from the traveling ticket examiner. The accused, Zubair Memon, has been arrested, and the knife has been recovered. Memon has since been removed from service pending further investigation.

Investigation progress Family demands justice Chaudhary's remains arrived in Chhapi on Wednesday as thousands packed the streets, waving the Tricolor. Demanding justice, Jigneshbhai's brother Jethabhai Chaudhary said, "My brother came home on leave and was killed by a deranged person on a train. We demand justice from the prime minister and home minister. Bring the accused to Gujarat and hang him." Another relative Harjibhai Chaudhary voiced public concern, saying, "If an army man is not safe in an AC coach, what about ordinary passengers?"