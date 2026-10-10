NIA opens anti-hijack and anti-terror probe after Omani co-pilot attack

The attack happened on Wednesday, while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Despite being hurt, Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so others could help stop the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami.

Al-Hammami had already been banned from flying due to views he picked up in Syria.

By using strict anti-terror laws, India is showing it takes threats against its citizens, even in international airspace, very seriously.