NIA opens anti-hijack and anti-terror probe after Omani co-pilot attack
India
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe under anti-hijacking and anti-terror laws after an Omani co-pilot attacked his Indian captain during a Flydubai flight.
The move is to check if there were any terror motives behind the shocking incident.
Captain Smit Machchhar opened cockpit door
The attack happened on Wednesday, while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Despite being hurt, Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so others could help stop the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami.
Al-Hammami had already been banned from flying due to views he picked up in Syria.
By using strict anti-terror laws, India is showing it takes threats against its citizens, even in international airspace, very seriously.