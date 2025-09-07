NIRF rankings: AIIMS Delhi ends Saveetha's 3-year top dental college reign
The latest NIRF rankings are out, and for the first time ever, AIIMS Delhi has claimed the number one spot among dental colleges in India, scoring 89.12.
Chennai's Saveetha Institute, which held the top position for three years, slipped to second place with 85.31.
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences and Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth rounded out the top four.
Why these rankings matter for students and colleges
If you're thinking about a future in dentistry or just curious about where India's best colleges stand, these rankings are a big deal.
They highlight how competitive and diverse dental education is now—top colleges come from all over the country, not just one region.
For students and educators alike, NIRF's list is a go-to guide for making smart choices about studies and careers in health.
What this year's rankings say about the dental education scene
AIIMS Delhi ending Saveetha's streak shows things can shift quickly in Indian education.
With more states represented among the top 20 colleges—including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka—the landscape is clearly evolving.