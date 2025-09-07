Next Article
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna works as library clerk in Bengaluru jail
Prajwal Revanna, former MP and son of senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, is working as a library clerk at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison after being recently sentenced to life for rape.
He issues books and keeps records for other inmates, earning ₹522 a day.
Revanna's role at Parappana Agrahara jail
Revanna's role follows the jail's rehab rules—life convicts get jobs that match their skills to help them stay engaged and prepare for life after release.
While he wanted administrative work, he was given library duties instead.
Frequent court appearances since his conviction mean he can't always meet the minimum workdays required by the prison.