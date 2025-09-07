Karnataka: Woman attacked by stray dog inside court complex

A 35-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a stray dog at the Gubbi Court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Saturday. The victim, identified as Gangubai, had gone to the court for a family dispute case. Witnesses said that the incident took place when she came out of a washroom and was suddenly attacked by the dog.

Rescue efforts Eyewitnesses recount horrific attack As Gangubai tried to escape the attack, she was bitten on her face multiple times. Eyewitnesses said that she was bleeding profusely and was supported by a man. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene and managed to free her from the dog's grip. They then chased down the dog and killed it in anger over the incident.

Medical care Victim shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment Gangubai was first rushed to Gubbi Taluk Hospital for immediate treatment. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to Bengaluru for advanced medical care. On August 22, a bench of the Supreme Court allowed the release of stray dogs from shelters after they are vaccinated and dewormed, reversing an earlier order.