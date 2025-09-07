Karnataka: Woman attacked by stray dog inside court complex
What's the story
A 35-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a stray dog at the Gubbi Court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Saturday. The victim, identified as Gangubai, had gone to the court for a family dispute case. Witnesses said that the incident took place when she came out of a washroom and was suddenly attacked by the dog.
Rescue efforts
Eyewitnesses recount horrific attack
As Gangubai tried to escape the attack, she was bitten on her face multiple times. Eyewitnesses said that she was bleeding profusely and was supported by a man. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene and managed to free her from the dog's grip. They then chased down the dog and killed it in anger over the incident.
Medical care
Victim shifted to Bengaluru for advanced treatment
Gangubai was first rushed to Gubbi Taluk Hospital for immediate treatment. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was later shifted to Bengaluru for advanced medical care. On August 22, a bench of the Supreme Court allowed the release of stray dogs from shelters after they are vaccinated and dewormed, reversing an earlier order.
Other incidents
Stray dog attacks in other villages as well
In a separate incident, stray dog attacks were reported in Honnali taluk's Mavina Kote and Sasvehalli villages. These attacks left four children and one elderly person injured. The victims are currently undergoing treatment at Shivamogga McGann Hospital. Dog bites have grabbed headlines after a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on August 11 directed municipal authorities in Delhi to round up stray dogs and establish shelters with an initial capacity of 5,000 within eight weeks, sparking fierce debate.