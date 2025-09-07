15-year-old girl contacts Pakistani youth for friendship, travels alone
A teenage girl from Nawada, Bihar, was rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Prayagraj Junction on September 4, after she left home following a family dispute.
Her family had reported her missing.
She was found on the Mahabodhi Express, which runs between Gaya and New Delhi, after leaving home with the intention to meet someone in New Delhi.
Girl was in touch with Pakistani numbers
After her rescue, officials discovered the girl had been in contact with Pakistani numbers and connected with a Pakistani youth on Instagram—someone she met through an acquaintance from Punjab.
This middleman even sent her money for train tickets via Paytm, arranging her travel in coordination with the Pakistani contact.
Authorities suspect part of larger network
At the time of rescue, she was actually speaking to this youth on a call—which ended abruptly when RPF approached. He then blocked her online.
Authorities have reported these findings to the Child Welfare Committee and are now investigating if this is part of a bigger network targeting Indian minors for exploitation or luring them across the border.