15-year-old girl contacts Pakistani youth for friendship, travels alone

After her rescue, officials discovered the girl had been in contact with Pakistani numbers and connected with a Pakistani youth on Instagram —someone she met through an acquaintance from Punjab . This middleman even sent her money for train tickets via Paytm, arranging her travel in coordination with the Pakistani contact.

Authorities suspect part of larger network

At the time of rescue, she was actually speaking to this youth on a call—which ended abruptly when RPF approached. He then blocked her online.

Authorities have reported these findings to the Child Welfare Committee and are now investigating if this is part of a bigger network targeting Indian minors for exploitation or luring them across the border.