Woman mauled by stray dog at Karnataka court
A 35-year-old woman named Gangubai was attacked by a stray dog right outside the washroom at Gubbi Court in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Saturday.
Locals acted fast, pulling her free and later chased and killed the dog.
The incident left many shaken, especially since she was just there for a family matter.
Gangubai was 1st treated at Gubbi Taluk Hospital
Gangubai was first treated at Gubbi Taluk Hospital, but her injuries were so severe she had to be moved to Bengaluru for better care.
This isn't an isolated case—recently, four kids and an elderly person were also hurt by stray dogs in nearby villages. All are being treated at Shivamogga McGann Hospital.