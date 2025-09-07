Next Article
SC to hear petitions on Bihar voter list revision tomorrow
The Supreme Court is set to review petitions challenging the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter list on September 8, 2024.
The SIR, started in June, trimmed the list from 7.9 crore to 7.24 crore by removing duplicates and names of deceased or alleged non-citizens.
Details of those removed were posted online, and voters can still file claims using Aadhaar or other documents.
Implications of the case
This case could decide who gets to vote in Bihar.
The court has pushed for more transparency—accepting Aadhaar as proof—but also called out political parties for not helping voters enough.
This decision could shape how fair and accessible elections feel in the future.