SC to hear petitions on Bihar voter list revision tomorrow India Sep 07, 2025

The Supreme Court is set to review petitions challenging the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voter list on September 8, 2024.

The SIR, started in June, trimmed the list from 7.9 crore to 7.24 crore by removing duplicates and names of deceased or alleged non-citizens.

Details of those removed were posted online, and voters can still file claims using Aadhaar or other documents.