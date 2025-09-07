Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5 days; rain hampers rescue efforts

Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended

Trucks carrying essentials to Kashmir have been stranded for days, with no quick fix in sight as forecasts predict more showers in the coming days.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage remains suspended for the 13th day after last month's deadly landslide.

On a positive note, BRO has managed to restore the Basohli-Bani road in Kathua by building a bypass, reconnecting Bhaderwah in Doda district.