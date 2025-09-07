Next Article
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5 days; rain hampers rescue efforts
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed since September 2, with heavy rain causing landslides and blocking efforts to clear a major 250-meter stretch in Udhampur.
NHAI teams are working to remove debris—even using explosives—but progress is slow thanks to the weather, and more rain is on the way.
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended
Trucks carrying essentials to Kashmir have been stranded for days, with no quick fix in sight as forecasts predict more showers in the coming days.
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage remains suspended for the 13th day after last month's deadly landslide.
On a positive note, BRO has managed to restore the Basohli-Bani road in Kathua by building a bypass, reconnecting Bhaderwah in Doda district.