Andhra Pradesh reservoirs at 85% capacity after heavy August rains
Thanks to some heavy August downpours, Andhra Pradesh's reservoirs are now nearly topped up—sitting at about 85% of their total capacity as of September 7.
That's a big jump, especially for the coastal and Rayalaseema regions, which are seeing much healthier water levels than before.
Krishna basin at 95% capacity
Major reservoirs are holding strong at 88% capacity, while medium ones have passed the halfway mark.
The Krishna basin is almost overflowing at 95%, and both Godavari and Pennar basins have seen big gains too.
Last month's rains brought a welcome 39% surplus, helping ease earlier water shortages—this implies positive outcomes for farms, drinking water supplies, and even flood management.
Plus, with more rain expected in September, things are looking up for Andhra Pradesh.