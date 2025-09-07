Kolkata: 20-year-old woman gang-raped by 2 men on birthday

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two acquaintances on her birthday in Kolkata 's Regent Park area. The accused, identified as Chandan Malik and Deep, went missing after the crime. The survivor alleged that she was taken to Deep's house under the pretense of a birthday celebration and was assaulted when she tried to leave.

Escape and report Accused currently absconding The survivor managed to escape around 10:30am on Saturday and returned home. She then informed her family about the incident, leading them to file a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the law. The police have launched a search for the accused, who are currently absconding.

Accused's promise Know each other for several months In her complaint, the woman said she was introduced to Chandan several months ago. He had claimed to be the head of a large Durga Puja committee in south Kolkata. Through him, she met Deep, and they all stayed in touch. The accused had promised to involve her in the puja committee activities, according to her complaint.

Rising concerns Similar incident in June This incident is yet another high-profile crime against women in Kolkata. In June, a law student was raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus by Monojit Mishra, a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit president. Mishra, along with two accomplices and a security guard, was arrested after the incident based on technical evidence.