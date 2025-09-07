Next Article
PM Modi's Manipur visit on Sep 13 amid violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Manipur on September 13, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state.
Imphal is getting a makeover for his arrival, with fresh paint at the airport and along main roads, while security across the region has been ramped up.
Kangla Fort seeing major renovations ahead of PM's visit
Kangla Fort, where Modi will address about 15,000 people, is seeing major renovations—think new platforms and an upgraded helipad—with tight 24/7 security and no photos allowed.
He'll also stop by Churachandpur to speak at Peace Ground and meet internally displaced residents.
Local groups are readying their messages for him as drone flights are banned for extra safety.