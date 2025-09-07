Himachal Pradesh floods: Death toll rises to 366

More than 6,000 homes damaged

The floods have taken a heavy toll: 366 people have died (most from rain-related incidents, including landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods), and more than 6,000 homes plus hundreds of shops are damaged.

Roads are blocked across the state—including key highways—leaving many areas cut off.

With rainfall nearly 50% above normal and more storms expected soon, daily life remains tough for thousands in the region.