Year-old case: Man's family waits for him to resurrect

Family took body home, delaying post-mortem

The family removed Yadav's body from the hospital without telling authorities, delaying the required post-mortem.

It took police and doctors nearly four hours to recover the body for examination on September 7, 2025—a step needed for government compensation under disaster management rules.

The incident highlights how deep-rooted traditions can complicate medical and legal procedures in rural areas, sometimes making it harder for families to get official help when they need it most.