Year-old case: Man's family waits for him to resurrect
On September 7, 2025, in Jharkhand's Latehar district, Ramnath Yadav died after being struck by lightning while out grazing cattle.
Hoping for a miracle, his family placed his body in cow dung—a local custom they believed could bring him back.
His wife was also injured; her condition is stable and she is under treatment.
Family took body home, delaying post-mortem
The family removed Yadav's body from the hospital without telling authorities, delaying the required post-mortem.
It took police and doctors nearly four hours to recover the body for examination on September 7, 2025—a step needed for government compensation under disaster management rules.
The incident highlights how deep-rooted traditions can complicate medical and legal procedures in rural areas, sometimes making it harder for families to get official help when they need it most.