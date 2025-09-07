Next Article
Delhi: Man killed, friends dump him in farm after argument
A 27-year-old, Habib Rehman, lost his life after a party in Mangolpuri, Delhi took a tragic turn.
What started as an argument—when Rehman hit his friend Rinka Dedha with a beer bottle—quickly escalated.
Dedha and his cousin Harsh allegedly attacked Rehman and later took him to a dairy farm in Ghazipur, where the assault continued.
Friends wanted to dispose of Rehman's body
Some friends initially wanted to dispose of Rehman's body in the Yamuna River but were convinced otherwise.
Eventually, they brought him back to his brother, who found him unconscious. Sadly, Rehman was declared dead at the hospital.
Police are now piecing together what happened to make sure justice is served.