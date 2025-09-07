Next Article
Snakebites, drowning deaths in Punjab flood-hit areas
Flooding in Punjab's Fazilka district has dragged on for over 25 days, with tragic consequences.
Villagers are facing a spike in snakebites—one resident, Vazir Singh, died after being bitten on Saturday morning.
With roads underwater, reaching medical help is tough, leaving many vulnerable.
Campaign to provide antivenom launched
The danger doesn't stop there—Gurmeet Singh from Ferozepur drowned while trying to get medicine for his wife.
To tackle rising health threats like dengue and snakebites, the Punjab government just launched a campaign offering antivenom at hospitals and emergency support via helpline 104.
Local health committees are also being reactivated to help people get care faster.