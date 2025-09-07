Metro Line 11 gets nod, will connect Wadala to Colaba

Line to feature 14 stations, connect with other metro lines

Metro Line 11 is set to feature 14 stations (13 underground), linking up with Metro Lines 3 and 4, plus the Monorail and suburban trains.

Construction is expected to kick off by 2027 and wrap up by 2030 under MMRC.

While about 104 acres of land will be used—and roughly 2,200 trees affected—the line could see nearly six lakh riders daily by 2031, making travel smoother for everyone.