IMD warns of heavy rain, thunder in Arunachal Pradesh

Yellow alert issued for several districts

Several districts—including Tawang, East Kameng, and Lower Subansiri—are under a 'watch' advisory for heavy rain and thunder.

Yellow alert zones face higher chances of flooding and waterlogging, with alerts in effect for various districts on different days during the week.

If you're in landslide-prone areas or planning to travel locally this week, it's smart to keep an eye on updates so you can stay safe.