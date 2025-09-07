Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain, thunder in Arunachal Pradesh
Heads up, Arunachal Pradesh!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a fresh round of rain and thunderstorms is on the way starting Monday, September 8, 2025.
Expect significant showers, with thunderstorms at isolated locations, in districts like East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, Lohit, and Namsai to kick off the week.
Yellow alert issued for several districts
Several districts—including Tawang, East Kameng, and Lower Subansiri—are under a 'watch' advisory for heavy rain and thunder.
Yellow alert zones face higher chances of flooding and waterlogging, with alerts in effect for various districts on different days during the week.
If you're in landslide-prone areas or planning to travel locally this week, it's smart to keep an eye on updates so you can stay safe.