Nitin Gadkari says petrol diesel vehicles lack future in India

India pushes hydrogen ethanol EV busses

Gadkari says this move is all about cutting pollution and reducing oil imports.

The government is also betting big on hydrogen-powered trucks and busses: some are already running on select routes with companies like Tata Motors testing them out.

Ethanol is getting a push too, with flex-fuel cars in development and new safety checks for busses now required.

Gadkari expects demand for electric busses to soar soon, up to 1.5 lakh needed in 3 years, so the industry has some catching up to do!