Nitin Gadkari says petrol diesel vehicles lack future in India
Big changes are coming to the way India gets around.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that gasoline and diesel vehicles do not have a long-term future, urging carmakers to focus on cleaner options like biofuels, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles.
As he put it, "There is no future for diesel and petrol vehicles," making it clear that greener rides are the way forward.
India pushes hydrogen ethanol EV busses
Gadkari says this move is all about cutting pollution and reducing oil imports.
The government is also betting big on hydrogen-powered trucks and busses: some are already running on select routes with companies like Tata Motors testing them out.
Ethanol is getting a push too, with flex-fuel cars in development and new safety checks for busses now required.
Gadkari expects demand for electric busses to soar soon, up to 1.5 lakh needed in 3 years, so the industry has some catching up to do!