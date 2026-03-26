No gas for cooking? LPG crisis hits wedding plans
India
A family in Badnauli village, Hapur, had to hit pause on their daughter's wedding plans because they couldn't get an LPG cylinder, thanks to supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict.
The last-minute shortage brought all the prep to a halt, shortly before the scheduled March 25 wedding.
In response, state government is cracking down on black marketing
After reaching out for help, the district administration promised families with upcoming weddings would get priority for gas cylinders.
The state government is also cracking down on black marketing and hoarding (more than 12,000 inspections and raids have already led to the arrest of 16 individuals) to make sure families like this one can celebrate without more hiccups.