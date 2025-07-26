Next Article
No sexual assault in Bidar case, child touched object: Cops
After a four-year-old girl in Bidar came home with injuries that raised alarm, police have now confirmed there was no sexual assault.
Investigations showed her injuries were minor and likely caused by accidental contact with an object—nothing suspicious was found at her school.
Another similar case in Karnataka
The child and her family received counseling from the Child Protection Unit, and officials say there's no sign of abuse.
However, in another part of Karnataka, a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a different four-year-old girl, reminding everyone why child safety needs constant attention.