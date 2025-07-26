Next Article
Rajasthan: Man turns to crime after wife demands luxurious life
Tarun Pareek, a BBA grad from Rajasthan, was arrested in Jaipur for a chain-snatching incident.
After getting married, he quit his job to keep up with his wife's wishes for a fancier lifestyle—and ended up stealing instead.
Pareek carefully planned his crimes, including snatching a chain from an elderly woman in broad daylight at Transport Nagar.
Police tracked his movements using CCTV and arrested him on Friday.
Now they're looking into how many thefts he pulled off and whether anyone else—possibly even his wife—was involved.