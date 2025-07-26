Four kids hurt as school roof collapses in UP

Similar incident in Rajasthan killed 7 children

This isn't just a freak accident—villagers say they'd warned officials about the building's poor condition for a while.

Authorities have now sealed the classroom and launched an investigation, promising action if anyone was negligent.

The timing is especially worrying: just a day earlier, a similar roof collapse in Rajasthan killed seven children.

It's a wake-up call about how urgently many rural schools need repairs to keep students safe.