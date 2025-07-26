Next Article
Four kids hurt as school roof collapses in UP
On Friday, four students were injured when part of the ceiling fell during class at a government primary school in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.
Locals and teachers acted fast to help, and thankfully all the kids are stable and being monitored in hospital.
Similar incident in Rajasthan killed 7 children
This isn't just a freak accident—villagers say they'd warned officials about the building's poor condition for a while.
Authorities have now sealed the classroom and launched an investigation, promising action if anyone was negligent.
The timing is especially worrying: just a day earlier, a similar roof collapse in Rajasthan killed seven children.
It's a wake-up call about how urgently many rural schools need repairs to keep students safe.