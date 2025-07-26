Next Article
SIT probing alleged mass burial in Karnataka's Dharmasthala
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now looking into claims of mass burials in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, after receiving an anonymous tip.
Their main goal? To find out if these serious allegations are true and see if any laws were broken.
Over 20 officers from 3 districts in the team
The team, led by DIG MN Anucheth and SP Jitendra Dayama, brings together over 20 officers from three districts.
They've set up a control room at their Mallikatte office and are using advanced video tools to carefully document everything.
The SIT says they're committed to a thorough investigation and want to make sure every detail gets proper attention.