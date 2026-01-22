Noida builders booked after waterlogged pit turns deadly
India
Noida authorities have filed an FIR against five builders from Lotus Greens and MZ Wiztown Planners after a waterlogged pit in Sector 150 reportedly led to the death of a software engineer.
The pit, left unsecured after excavation, became a public health hazard and allegedly violated key environmental laws.
SIT investigates builder negligence and safety lapses
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now probing the matter.
Their report is due by January 24, as they continue investigating what went wrong on-site.