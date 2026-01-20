Noida: Builders face action after techie drowns in open pit
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, lost his life when his car plunged into an unbarricaded pit near ATS Le Grandiose in Greater Noida around 12:30am on January 16-17.
Despite managing to climb onto the roof and call for help for over an hour, rescue teams were unable to save him.
Two developers are now facing an FIR for negligence, as they failed to secure the site.
Delayed response and investigation concerns
Emergency teams arrived at different times but couldn't save Yuvraj; his body was found hours later, with the autopsy confirming drowning as the cause of death.
Authorities had ignored earlier warnings about these pits, leading to a junior engineer's termination and notices to traffic officials.
Yuvraj's family is upset about delays in both the rescue and investigation—his submerged car was only pulled out five days later—and the case is still ongoing.